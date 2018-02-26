Associated British Foods reported a rare decline in sales at its Primark retail arm in the first half of the year but said its full year outlook was unaltered. In a pre-close trading update ahead of its 3 March half-year results, the FTSE 100 group said adjusted operating profits were looking to be "in line" with the £652m produced a year ago, with earnings per share improving on that period thanks to lower net financial costs and a lower effective tax rate. Total sales at Primark, the ...

