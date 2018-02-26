Dechra reported strong trading in line with management expectations in its half-yearly report on Monday, with reported group revenue improving 11.2% year-on-year at constant exchange rates and 12.5% at actual exchange rates, to £194.1m. The FTSE 250 company said European pharmaceuticals revenue growth was 5.8% at constant currencies, while North American pharmaceuticals revenue growth was 20.7%. It saw underlying operating profit growth of 22.3% at constant exchange rates and 22.6% at actual ...

