FTSE 250 engineering solutions provider Senior rallied on Monday as its full-year profit came in ahead of expectations and sales exceeded £1bn for the first time. In the year to the end of December 2017, adjusted pre-tax profit fell to £73.1m from £75.3m the year before, but this was ahead of analysts' expectations of £72m. Meanwhile, revenue rose to just over £1bn from £917m and adjusted earnings per share were little changed at 14.39p from 14.37p. The final dividend came in at 4.90p per ...

