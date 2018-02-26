The Competition and Markets Authority has rejected an appeal from energy suppliers SSE and EDF over their request for lower electricity transmission charges. The pair had complained to energy industry regulator Ofgem that British generators paid more in transmission charges in 2015/16 than the maximum permissible under EU law and so requested a change to industry rules that would have resulted in generators receiving a £120m rebate from National Grid. Ofgem last November said the maximum ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...