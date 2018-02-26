Starbucks will be the first UK coffee chain to trial a 5p "latte levy" on takeaway paper cups in a bid to wean clients off of their use. Instead, baristas will offer all customers who are drinking in the shop ceramic cups. To begin, the levy will be introduced at 35 London branches out of a total of 900 establishments spread across the UK. All the proceeds from the tariff will go to environmental charity Hubbub and be used for further research into reducing plastic cup usage or making it easier ...

