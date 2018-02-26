The "2018 Belgium Telecom Market Analysis and Outlook Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research work strategically analyzes Belgium telecommunications market, examining the recent trends, drivers and challenges across diverse dimensions such as growth, demand, pricing, competition, consumer behaviour, infrastructure, policies and others.

The study also provides in-depth analysis of segment wise telecommunications including mobile, fixed line and fixed broadband services. The number of subscribers and penetration rates are forecast for each of the sub-segment including mobile, fixed landline and broadband segments from 2005 to 2025.

Belgium telecommunication revenues, investment and infrastructure details are also covered in the report. Further, emerging business environment in Belgium together with comparison to five competitive benchmark countries are included, to assess the country's prominence on regional front.

On the competitive analysis front, leading companies along with their market shares are identified. Further, key business strategies of market leaders, their tariffs and SWOT profiles are included. In addition, the research work forecasts the demographic and economic drivers of Belgium that enable strategy planners to formulate their pricing and branding strategies.

The report also includes latest telecommunication market developments, mergers, acquisitions and launches, spectrum availability, tenders and other aspects are analyzed.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary Belgium Telecom Market Strategic Analysis Belgium Telecom Market Outlook Belgium Telecom Competitive Environment Belgium Telecom Industry Benchmarking Belgium Economic Outlook to 2025 Belgium Demographic Outlook to 2025 Competitor Analysis Recent Industry Developments

