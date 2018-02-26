Global MEMS InkJet Heads Report 2018: Analysis & Forecasts (2016-2024) - Waterfall Printhead Technology Based Memjet Heads: The Next Big Thing

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "MEMS InkJet Heads - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024.
Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Thousand by the following End-Use Categories:
- Consumer Applications
- Commercial & Industrial Applications
- others
The report profiles 23 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Canon, Inc. (Japan)
- Eastman Kodak Company (USA)
- FUJIFILM Dimatix, Inc. (USA)
- FUNAI Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- HP Development Company, L.P. (USA)
- Konica Minolta, Inc. (Japan)
- Kyocera Corporation (Japan)
- Memjet Technology (USA)
- Ricoh Printing Systems America, Inc. (USA)
- Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan)
- SII Printek Inc. (Japan)
- Toshiba TEC Corporation (Japan)
- Trident Industrial Inkjet (USA)
- Xaar plc (UK)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Industry Overview
MEMS Inkjet Print Heads: Enabling Enhanced Quality, Speed, Durability, Cost-Effectiveness and Flexibility in Digital Printing
US Dominates MEMS Inkjet Heads Market, while Asia-Pacific Spearheads Growth
Consumer Applications Dominate, Underpenetrated Commercial & Industrial Applications to Offer Growth Potential
Thermal MEMS Inkjet Heads Continue to Lead
Myriad Applications & Economic Benefits Drive Market Adoption
Key Inkjet Printing Applications: List of Applications in Various End-use Categories
Major Benefits of Inkjet Technology in a Nutshell
Benefits of Inkjet Technology for PCB Processing
MEMS Inkjet Print Heads Revolutionize the Digital Printing Landscape
MEMS Technology: Powering Fabrication of Miniature Devices
Despite Losing Share in the Overall MEMS Market, Newer Applications Continue to Sustain Growth in the Near Term
Increasing Adoption of Print Heads in Digital Textile Printing Industry: A Strong Growth Driver
Major Inkjet Technologies in Textile Printing
CIJ Systems
DoD Systems
Growing Prominence of Inkjet Printheads in Printed Electronics Benefit Market Expansion
Growing Demand for POD Services
An Opportunity for MEMS Inkjet Heads Market
Surging Demand for Piezo Inkjet Print Heads Lends Traction to Market Growth
Si MEMS Printheads Gains Popularity for Creating Industrial Piezo Printheads
Replacement of Disposable Inkjet Heads with Non-Disposable Inkjet Heads Augurs Well for the Market
Key Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption
Inability to Replace Existing Process: A Major Hindrance
2. Competitive Landscape
MEMS Inkjet Heads Market: A Intensely Competitive Marketplace
Samsung Display Company Files Patent Application for Inkjet Print Head
3. Technology Innovations & Advancements
Waterfall Printhead Technology Based Memjet Heads: The Next Big Thing
High Definition Nozzle Architecture (HDNA) Platform for Industrial Markets
Samba Printhead for Higher Accuracy & High Productivity
3D Printing through Multi Jet Fusion Technology: Offering Limitless Potential
Sol-Gel PZT for Fabricating PZT Films: Efficient Materials Usage & Wastage Reduction
PrecisionCore Technology: Enabling Significant Increase in Output Quality & Speed
Si-MEMS-Based InkJet Printheads Offer Excellent Reliability and Performance
Thin-Film Actuators for High-Resolution and High-Speed Inkjet Printers
LEM Model Enables Performance Analysis of DoD Print Heads for Printable Electronics Fabrication
PICOPLATFORM Technology: Enabling Cost-Effective MEMS Manufacturing
PZT Sputtering Technology for Mass Production of MEMS InkJet Heads
Other Recent Notable Inkjet Print Head Innovations
Researchers Address Erratic Break-Off of the Ink
4. Product Overview
Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Devices
Evolution of the Inkjet Technology
An Introduction to Inkjet Heads
Ink Chemistry and Formulations: An Important Facet of Print Head Design
Nozzle: A Vital Component of Print Head Design
Techniques to Manufacture MEMS Parts of an Inkjet Head
Disposable and Non-Disposable Inkjet Heads
Non-Disposable Inkjet Heads
Disposable Inkjet Heads
Inkjet Head Ejection Technologies
Continuous Inkjet Technology
Binary and Multiple Deflection Systems
Drop-On-Demand (DOD) Inkjet Technology
Thermal Drop-On-Demand (DOD) Inkjet Heads
Functional Mechanism of the Thermal Inkjet Head
Advantages and Disadvantages of Thermal DOD Inkjet Heads
Advantages of Thermal Inkjet
Electrostatic DOD Inkjet Heads
Piezoelectric DOD Inkjet Heads
Mechanism of Drying Ink by Printhead Type
Binary and Greyscale Print Heads
Other Modes of Printing
Kodak Stream
Silverbrook
5. Product Introductions/Innovations
Memjet Unveils DuraLink Inkjet Printhead Technology
FUJIFILM Dimatix Rolls Out Samba Printhead Portfolio
Meyer Burger Rolls Out JETx Range of Functional Inkjet Production Tools
Xaar Launches Xaar 5601 Range of High Resolution Inkjet Printheads
Ricoh Develops New Inkjet Print Head for Industrial Applications
Konica Minolta to Showcase MEMS Inkjet Printheads
Xaar Launches Xaar 1003 Family of Printheads
Xaar Unveils Xaar 1002 GS40 Printhead for UV applications
Xaar Introduces New Range of Piezoelectric Printheads
Kyocera to Launch New Printhead for Digital Textile Printing
Kyocera Develops Kyocera KJ4B-0150 Printhead
Toshiba TEC Rolls Out CF1XL large Drop-Volume Inkjet Head
Kyocera Develops Kyocera KJ4C-0360 Inkjet Printhead
Konica Minolta Introduces Three New Industrial Inkjet Printheads
Xaar Releases Xaar 1002 GS12U Printhead
FUJIFILM Dimatix Showcases Samba Printhead
6. Recent Industry Activity
XAAR Takes Over Engineered Printing Solutions
Konica Minolta Announces Success Trials for MEMS Printheads
Xaar Forges Partnership with Ricoh
Akita Epson Constructs New Factory for Inkjet Printhead
7. Focus on Select Major Players
8. Global Market Perspective
Total Companies Profiled: 23 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 27)
The United States (12)
Japan (9)
Europe (4)
The United Kingdom (3)
Rest of Europe (1)
Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mxnvtm/global_mems?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716