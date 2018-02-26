26 February 2018 Announcement No. 05/2018



Topdanmark - financial calendar 2018



Topdanmark has updated its financial calendar for 2018 as follows:



Annual General Meeting 12 April 2018 Q1 2018 Interim Report 23 April 2018 2018 Half-year Report 20 July 2018 Q1-Q3 2018 Interim Report 22 October 2018



Please direct any queries to: Steffen Heegaard, Group Communications and IR Director Tel.: +45 44744017/+45 40253524



Topdanmark A/S Reg. No.: 78040017 Borupvang 4 2750 Ballerup