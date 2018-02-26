Global Selective Soldering Report 2018: Analysis and Forecasts (2016-2024) - Lead-Free Solder Emboldens Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Selective Soldering - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024.
Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Selective Soldering in US$ Thousand.
The report profiles 42 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ACE Production Technologies, Inc. (US)
- DDM Novastar LLC (US)
- Ebso GmbH (Germany)
- EPM Handels AG (Switzerland)
- ERSA GmbH (Germany)
- FTM Technologies (France)
- INERTEC Lttechnologien GmbH (Germany)
- Japan Unix Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- Juki Automation Systems, Inc. (US)
- Pillarhouse USA, Inc. (US)
- RPS Automation, LLC (US)
- SEHO Systems GmbH (Germany)
- Shenzhen JT Automation Equipment Co., Ltd. (China)
- Tai'an Puhui Electric Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
- Tamura H.A. Machinery, Inc. (US)
- Vitronics Soltec BV (The Netherlands)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Industry Overview
A Prelude
Selective Soldering - An Overview
Selective Soldering Machines and Equipment - Key Features and Uses
Wave Height Monitoring
Top-side Preheating
Inert Atmosphere Control and Solder Delivery
Nitrogen Peel-off Jet
Dual Head Fluxers
Swappable Solder Pots
Larger Nozzles
Growth of SMT Equipment and Flexible PCBs Form Strong Base for SSE Demand
Opportunity Indicators
Growth of Flexible Printed Circuit Boards - A Business Case for SSE
Selective Soldering Still Enjoys Growth despite Shift from TH to SMT Component
Laser Soldering - An Important Selective Soldering Process
Types of Selective Soldering Processes and Their Features
Market Outlook
Established ECMS Industry Drives Demand for SSE in Asia-Pacific
Competition - A Brief Note
Price-based Competition
2. Growth Drivers, Market Trends and Issues
Trend-Setting Technologies
Intensifying R&D to Foster Growth
Lead-Free Solder Emboldens Growth Opportunities
Small but Persistent Demand for Through-Hole Components Drives Growth
Automation - A Buzz Word in Selective Soldering Market
Automated Selective Soldering of SMT Components
Automated Selective Soldering Need of the Hour for Soldering PCBs with Double-Sided SMT Content
Innovations Drive Selective Soldering Market Growth
Selective Aperture Tooling over Wave Solder
Mass Selective Dip Solder Foundation
Miniature Wave Selective Solder Fountains
Laser Selective Soldering System
Selective Flux Applicators
Advantages of Miniature Wave Selective Soldering over Wave Soldering
No-Clean Flux Encourages Efficiency in Selective Soldering
Cost and Quality Issues Drive Industry towards Selective Soldering
Shrinking Component Size Paints Brighter Prospects
Next Generation Electronics: A Tantalizing Opportunity for Selective Soldering
Challenges Associated with Use of SSE
3. Overview of Select End-Use Industries
From OEMs to CEMs and EMS Providers: Changing Customer Profile
Important End Uses of Surface Mount Technology
Developments in Automotive Electronics Drives Opportunities for SSE
Enabling the Electronic Marvel
Telecommunications Drive Demand for SMT and SSE
Healthcare Segment Reinforcing Growth in Selective Soldering Equipment Industry
Selective Soldering Machines in Medical EMS
Proliferation of Consumer Electronic Devices Drives Demand for Selective Soldering
Contract Manufacturers: A Key Customer Market for Selective Soldering Equipment
Advent of Laser Soldering in Various Industries
Industrial Applications
Laser Selective Soldering in Electronics Manufacturing
Issues and Challenges
Electronics Manufacturing
Automobile Applications
Advantages of Laser Selective Soldering in Automotive Manufacturing
Medical Applications
Laser Soldering Optoelectronics
4. Technology Innovations
Versaflex from Ersa - A New Twin-Pot Soldering Module for Low Level Soldering and Reduced Cycle Times
Jade MK IV from Pillarhouse
Tamura Brand HC26 38F Model Selective Soldering System
ACE Elite Series
DDM Novastar ESS Selective Soldering Machines
Ersa Versaflow 4/55 Selective Soldering Machine
Solder Nozzles Cleaning - Innovative Patented Ultrasonic Technology
Development of Direct Diode Lasers
Additions in i-Pulse Machines
Development of the InnoLot Lead-Free Alloy for Automotive Electronics
Development of Preheated Solder Joints for Power Electronics
Solder Masks
Soldering of Image Sensors to PCBs
Electrostatic Damage
Board Assembly
Manual Soldering of Leaded or Pinned Devices
Reflow-Soldering
Lead-Free Soldering
5. Product Overview
Selective Soldering - An Introduction
Evolution of Automated Soldering
Automated Selective Soldering
Selective Wave Soldering
Selective Fountain Soldering
Programmable Selective Soldering
Selective Miniwave Soldering
Selective Laser Soldering
Advantages of Laser Soldering
Limitations of Laser Soldering
Classification of Laser Soldering Processes
Single Spot Soldering Process
Simultaneous Soldering
Mask Soldering
Round-table Selective Soldering
Automatic Soldering Techniques
Reflow Soldering
Wave Soldering
Circuit-board Loading Station
Fluxing Station
Pre-heating Station
Soldering Station
Classification of Solder Joints
Good Solder Joint
Poor Solder Fillet
Shorts
Solder Paste Application/Paste Printing - The Blue Print
Important Considerations for Good Quality Printing
Why Use Solder Paste?
Which Type of Solder Paste to be Used?
A Comparative Evaluation of Solder Paste Types - Rosin Mildly Activated, Water Soluble Organic Acid and No-Clean
Prerequisites of an Ideal Solder Paste
Regulations on the Usage of Solder Pastes
Other Soldering Techniques
Advantages of Using Selective Soldering Processes
Encountering Selective Soldering Problems
Stringing/Webbing
Fillet Tearing
Copper Dissolution
Key Process Issues for Lead-free Selective Soldering
Wave Height Monitoring
Top Side Preheating
Solder Delivery and Inert Atmosphere Control
Nitrogen Peel-off Jet
Dual Head Fluxers
Swappable Solder Pots for Lead-free Soldering
Larger Nozzles
Factors Affecting Investment in Selective Soldering Equipment
Stamp Soldering
Benefits of Stamp Soldering
Diode Lasers - Creating Opportunity through FlashSoldering
Hot Bar
Common Soldering Iron
Micro-flame
Road Ahead for FlashSoldering
6. Product Introductions/Innovations
Hentec Launches Vector Series of Soldering Machines
Alpha Unveils ALPHA EF-2100
ACE Introduces Elite Series In-line Selective Soldering Systems
Kester Introduces SELECT-10 Selective Solder Flux
ACE to Showcase KISS-103IL, a Novel Selective Soldering Technology at SMT
Vitronics Soltec to Launch New ZEVAm Selective Soldering Platform
Seho North America Introduces GoSelective-LS Selective Soldering Machine
Manncorp Releases IS-T-300, an All-in-One Selective Fluxing and Soldering System
Kurtz Ersa Showcases Complete Range of Ersa's Selective Soldering Equipment
SEHO Systems Showcases SelectLine and LeanSelect Selective Soldering Systems
7. Recent Industry Activity
RH Technologies Chooses SELECT Integra 508.5 Selective Soldering Equipment
Nordson SELECT Appoints smartTec GmbH as Eastern European Distributor
Nordson SELECT Appoints Gen3 as Distributor for the UK and Ireland
PQ4 USA Installs ACE Selective Soldering System
Nordson Corporation Takes Over InterSelect GmbH
Ersa GmbH and EasyLogix Enter into Collaboration
Nordson Corporation Takes Over ACE Production Technologies
Kimchuk Installs KISS- 103 Selective Soldering Machine
ITW Establishes EAE Division by Integrating Three Businesses
Creation Technologies Installs KISS-102IL In-Line Selective Soldering Systems
Jet Propulsion Laboratory Installs Third KISS-103 Machine from ACE
HANDERA Installs Second KISS-102 System
Wistron Corporation Selects ACE Selective Soldering System in China
BAE Systems Completes Installation of second Selective Soldering System from ACE
Celestica Completes Installation of KISS-103IL Selective Soldering System
Accelerated Assemblies Invests KISS-102IL Selective Soldering System
Diehl Controls Orders EBSO SPA 400 NC Selective Soldering Systems
Soltec Inks Partnership Deal with EMEA Electro Solutions
ACE Production Technologies Inaugurates Demo Center in Mexico
Seika Machinery Acquires Malcomtech International
8. Focus on Select Players
9. Global Market Perspective
Total Companies Profiled: 42 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 52)
The United States (17)
Canada (1)
Japan (8)
Europe (17)
- France (1)
- Germany (8)
- The United Kingdom (1)
- Italy (2)
- Rest of Europe (5)
Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9wthgv/global_selective?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716