sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

36,31 Euro		+0,40
+1,11 %
WKN: A1W1QF ISIN: VGG572791041 Ticker-Symbol: MZE 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
LUXOFT HOLDING INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LUXOFT HOLDING INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,35
37,65
15:28
36,60
37,67
15:20
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LUXOFT HOLDING INC
LUXOFT HOLDING INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LUXOFT HOLDING INC36,31+1,11 %