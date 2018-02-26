

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - General Electric (GE) announced the company's slate of director candidates for the 2018 annual meeting of shareowners. The new Board of Directors will consist of 12 directors, including three new candidates, consistent with the Company's previously announced plan to reduce the size of its Board.



The three new candidates for the board are Lawrence Culp, Jr; Thomas Horton; Leslie Seidman.



The nine incumbent directors will stand for reelection. They are Sébastien Bazin, Geoffrey Beattie, John Brennan, Francisco D'Souza, John Flannery, Edward Garden, Risa Lavizzo-Mourey, James Mulva and James Tisch. Jack Brennan will stay on as Lead Director to facilitate the transition to a new Lead Director and new Board leadership in the coming year and will not stand for reelection in 2019.



