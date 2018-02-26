American College Dublin appoints Joseph Rooney as President and CEO

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- American College Dublin announced that Joseph Rooney will succeed Donald E. Ross as President and CEO. Ross will retire in June 2018 after serving in the position for 25 years.

Board Chairman Seamus Mallon said, "Dr. Rooney is no stranger to Ireland. His family has a history of supporting Irish charities, and this experience combined with his considerable success as a leader in academics will make him a great addition to American College Dublin."

The Irish-American Rooney family were founding members of the Ireland Fund, a worldwide charitable organization that has raised millions of dollars for Irish charities.

Rooney previously served as dean of the College of Hospitality Management at Lynn University in Boca Raton, Florida. He joined the university in 1989 as an associate professor and director of the University Club. During his time at Lynn, he helped grow the hospitality program significantly. He also served two years as academic dean for American College Dublin, Lynn's sister school.

He currently serves as a trustee of the Irish American University and Rosarian Academy in Palm Beach. He is also a board member of Dromoland Castle in County Clare, Ireland, the Economic Council of Palm Beach County and the Society of Human Resource Management.

Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he is the son of Patrick and Sandra Rooney. He is the grandson of Arthur Joseph Rooney Sr., who was the founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers, an American football franchise in the National Football League, and the nephew of Daniel Rooney, a former United States Ambassador to Ireland. He is married to Kelly and has three children, Joseph Jr., Lawrence and Melissa.

Rooney earned his doctorate in Business Administration from Nova Southeastern University. He also graduated from Florida International University with his master's degree and Indiana University of Pennsylvania with his bachelor's degree.

About American College Dublin

American College Dublin (ACD) is an Irish-American university offering bachelor's and master's degrees accredited in the U.S. and Ireland. Located in the heart of Dublin, in the family home of acclaimed writer Oscar Wilde, ACD provides the perfect backdrop to inspire Irish (and Irish-at-heart) students to excel in business and the arts. Learn more at iamu.edu.