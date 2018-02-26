sprite-preloader
26.02.2018 | 13:02
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Biochips and Microarrays Research Report 2018: Point-of-care, Genetic Screening, Cancer, and Diagnosis of Infections

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Biochips and Microarrays - Technologies, Markets and Companies" report from Jain PharmaBiotech has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

This report is an analysis of biochip/microarray markets based on technologies and applications. The report starts with a description of technologies as a basis for estimation of markets. Technologies include array comparative genomic hybridization (CGH), copy number variation (CNV), DNA methylation, ChIP-Chip, RNA splice variants, and microRNA. Separate chapters are devoted to protein biochips/microarrays, microfluidics and nanobiotechnology-based nano-arrays.

Various applications of biochips and microarrays are described throughout the report. Areas of application such as point-of-care, genetic screening, cancer, and diagnosis of infections are included. Separate chapters are devoted to applications in drug discovery and development as well as personalized medicine

The report provides current share of each segment: market size in 2017 and projected value for the years 2022 and 2027. Gene expression has the largest share and is an established market. Share of microarray technologies in other areas will grow with the maximum growth in RNA splice variants followed by epigenetics.

The growth in protein microarrays is somewhat less, partly because it is more mature than the other submarkets and has already shown considerable growth in the past. Impact of next generation sequencing on segments of microarray markets is identified. Customer requirements and unmet needs are described. Markets are also analyzed according to geographical areas.

Brief profiles of companies involved in biochip/microarray technologies are provided. Currently selected 92 companies are included along with listing of 120 collaborations between companies. The text is supplemented by 21 tables, 11 figures and 140 references to literature.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1. Introduction

2. Biochip and Microarray Technologies

3. Microfluidics-based Biochips and Microarrays

4. Protein Biochips

5. Nanobiotechnology-based Biochips & Microarrays

6. Biochips & Microarrays for Epigenetics

7. Applications of Microarrays in Drug Discovery & Development

8. Biochips for Biomarkers, Molecular Diagnostics & Personalized

9. Markets

10. Companies

11. References

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3xzfw9/global_biochips?w=5

Media Contact:


Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


