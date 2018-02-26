Tinubu Square, the industry leader in trade credit, surety and receivables financing solutions, has won selection by Zurich Insurance Group, to deliver its Credit Insurance Suite (CIS). The award-winning SaaS solution will allow Zurich to manage and automate the full lifecycle of its products from commercial and risk underwriting to claims payments on a single cloud platform.

Zurich Insurance Group, a global multi-line provider, joins a prestigious line-up of insurance and surety companies using Tinubu Square to execute the digital transformation of their legacy operations. "True transformation of complex and costly operations and manual processes should result in the business being able to offer compelling customer engagement and service with more offers, more services and the best industry response times. When this is possible, the full potential of the business can be realized. Everybody wins and that is the Tinubu Square impact," said Jerome Pezé, CEO and founder of Tinubu Square. "To have our vision shared with the new addition of Zurich Insurance Group to our client list validates even more that the credit insurance industry is at the very forefront of digital transformation in insurance."

Tinubu Square offers the industry's only cloud based, out-of-the-box credit insurance solution. With fully configurable portals supported by user-defined workflow, data and risk management solutions, Tinubu clients are able to deploy globally on a single credit risk insurance platform that is designed to support multi-region and locality market needs and practices.

About Tinubu Square

Enabler of the Trade Credit Digital Transformation

Founded in 2000, Tinubu Square is a software vendor, enabler of the Trade Credit digital transformation. Tinubu Square enables organizations across the world to significantly reduce their exposure to risk and their financial, operational and technical costs with best-in-class technology solutions and services. Tinubu Square provides SaaS solutions and services to different businesses including credit insurers, receivables financing organizations and multinational corporations. Tinubu Square has built an ecosystem of customers in over 20 countries worldwide and has a global presence with offices in Paris, London, New York, Montreal and Singapore.

