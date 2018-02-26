

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dean Foods Co (DF) announced a profit for fourth quarter that dropped compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings dropped to $23 million, or $0.25 per share. This was lower than $34 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 4.5% to $1.93 billion. This was down from $2.02 billion last year.



Dean Foods Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $23 Mln. vs. $34 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -32.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.25 vs. $0.38 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -34.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.26 -Revenue (Q4): $1.93 Bln vs. $2.02 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -4.5%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.55 to $0.80



