Active-Investors: Wired News - CEVA Announces Agreement with mPerpetuo; Set to Deliver Halide Support for CEVA-XM Vision Processors

The Announcement

According to CEVA, Halide is a domain-specific language for imaging and vision applications developed by MIT CSAIL, and was adopted by leading technology Companies to use it in their imaging products. The language delivers abstractions that enable rapid development of highly-optimized, portable imaging applications, and is designed to make it easier to write high-performance image processing code on modern machines.

CEVA further added that the CEVA-XM family of imaging and vision processors and platforms achieved over 50 design wins to date, with many of the world's leading OEMs. The CEVA-XM processors, according to the Company, currently power computer vision and computational photography across millions of devices, including smartphones, drones, mirrorless cameras, VR headsets, and multiple other applications. CEVA anticipates that the processors would be deployed in automotive image sensors and ADAS pre-processors in the coming days.

The amalgamation of Halide on the CEVA-XM family, according to CEVA, would deliver end-customers a rapid and powerful method of expressing, prototyping, and optimizing complex vision and imaging processing pipelines. The Halide development environment would enable programmers to create software with performance that would be on-par, or exceed hand-coded assembly, or intrinsics, while achieving significantly reduced development times, and elevated code consistency and maintainability.

According to CEVA, mPerpetuo offers a full Halide language port that can generate CEVA-XM assembly code and a full runtime environment to execute those pipelines on the CEVA-XM hardware. The Company stated that these tools and technologies were crucial to develop imaging algorithms targeted at the CEVA-XM using the Halide language. Additionally, CEVA and mPerpetuo deliver a reference imaging pipeline that could be used as a basis for building custom camera acquisition, display, image processing, and vision applications across multiple frameworks.

mPerpetuo, in addition to the baseline image pipeline, also offers additional visual code generation tools to ease the process of software development with Halide, and offers consultation in optimizing and working with Halide on the CEVA-XM product family.

Company Growth Prospects

Recently, on February 06, 2018, CEVA announced its Q4 FY17 and full year FY17 results for the period ended December 31, 2017. The Company observed total revenues of $21.6 million in Q4 FY17, up 2% from $21.2 million in Q4 FY16. During the reported quarter, the Company also signed a development agreement with a leading automotive manufacturer for CEVA's NeuPro AI processor, targeting level 4 and level 5 autonomous driving systems. For the full year FY17, CEVA observed total revenues of $87.5 million, up 20% y-o-y, while the Company's annual licensing revenues advanced 35% to $42.9 million y-o-y.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 23, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, CEVA, Inc.'s stock climbed 2.91%, ending the trading session at $37.10.

Volume traded for the day: 107.23 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the past twelve-month period - up 4.51%

After last Friday's close, CEVA, Inc.'s market cap was at $814.20 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 49.14.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Semiconductor - Specialized industry. This sector was up 1.9% at the end of the session.

