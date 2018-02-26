Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Aon's Quarterly Revenue Jumped 10%; Adjusted EPS Advanced 18%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on AON PLC (NYSE: AON). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=AON. Aon reported its fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 operating and financial results on February 02, 2018. The insurance brokerage outperformed top-and bottom-line expectations. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Aon's total revenue in the fourth quarter 2017 advanced 10% to $2.91 billion compared to revenue of $2.65 billion in Q4 2016, primarily driven by 6% organic revenue growth, a 2% increase related to acquisitions, and a 2% favorable impact from foreign currency translation. The Company's revenue numbers beat analysts' estimates of $2.83 billion.

For full year (FY) 2017, Aon's total revenue jumped 6% to $10.00 billion compared to $9.41 billion in FY16, attributed to 4% organic revenue growth and a 2% increase related to acquisitions.

During Q4 2017, Aon's operating expenses increased 11% to $2.42 billion compared to $2.22 billion in Q4 2016, driven primarily by $96 million of restructuring costs, a $75 million increase in expenses related to acquisitions, $54 million of accelerated amortization related to tradenames, a $42 million unfavorable impact from foreign currency translation, and an increase in expense associated with 6% organic revenue growth, partially offset by $56 million of savings related to restructuring and other operational improvement initiatives, a $30 million decrease in expenses related to certain pension settlements, a $14 million decrease in expected costs related to regulatory and compliance matters, and approximately a $12 million decrease in transaction related costs.

For Q4 2017, Aon's operating income increased 6% to $489 million compared to $463 million in Q4 2016. The Company's adjusted operating income increased 18% to $799 million, and operating margin increased 200 basis points to 27.5%. The increase in adjusted operating margin was driven primarily by strong organic revenue growth, core operational improvement, and $56 million of savings from restructuring and other operational improvement initiatives.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Aon's shareholders was $10 million, or $0.04 per share, in Q4 2017 compared to $377 million, or $1.40 per share, in Q4 2016. The Company's net income from continuing operations, adjusted for certain items, totaled $598 million, or $2.35 per diluted share, in the reported quarter compared to $537 million, or $2.00 per diluted share, in the year earlier same quarter. Aon's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $2.34 per share.

For FY17, Aon's net income from continuing operations was $435 million, or $1.53 per share, compared to $1.3 billion, or $4.51 per share, in FY16. The Company's adjusted net income from continuing operations totaled $1.70 billion or $6.52 per diluted share, compared to $1.51 billion, or $5.58 per diluted share, in FY16.

Aon's Segment Results

During Q4 2017, the Commercial Risk Solutions segment's revenue jumped 12% to $1.23 billion, or 5% organically, driven by strong growth in US retail and solid growth internationally led by the Asia/Pacific regions as well as new client wins in the captive management business.

For Q4 2017, the Reinsurance Solutions segment's revenue grew 9%, or 8% organically, to $359 million compared to $329 million in Q4 2016, driven by strong growth across all major product lines, highlighted by particular strength in treaty placements, and growth in both facultative placements and capital markets transactions.

During Q4 2017, the Retirement Solutions jumped 11% to $489 million on a y-o-y basis, or 4% organically, attributed to growth across every major business and geography, with particular strength in the Company's Talent, Rewards, and in investment consulting, primarily for delegated investment management.

For Q4 2017, the Health Solutions segment's organic revenue increased 6% to $538 million on a y-o-y basis, driven by strong growth globally in health & benefits brokerage, reflecting continued strength both in the US and internationally.

The Data & Analytic Services segment's organic revenue increased 12%, or 16% on a reported basis, to $298 million in Q4 2017 compared to $256 million in Q4 2016, driven by continued strength across US Affinity as well as increased claims activity in the flood business following certain catastrophic events earlier in the year.

Cash Matters

For FY17, Aon's cash flow from operations decreased 63%, to $669 million, primarily reflecting an estimated $940 million of cash tax payments associated with the divestiture of the Company's outsourcing businesses in Q2 2017, $280 million of cash restructuring charges, and $45 million of transaction costs related to the divested business, partially offset by operational improvement.

For FY17, Aon's free cash flow decreased 71% to $486 million, reflecting a decline in cash flow from operations and a $27 million increase in capital expenditures, including investments in the Company's operating model.

During Q4 2017, Aon repurchased 3.5 million Class A Ordinary Shares for approximately $500 million in the fourth quarter. As of December 31, 2017, the Company had $5.4 billion of remaining authorization under its share repurchase program.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 23, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, AON PLC's stock rose 2.01%, ending the trading session at $141.91.

Volume traded for the day: 1.07 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 2.22%; previous three-month period - up 0.33%; past twelve-month period - up 22.14%; and year-to-date - up 5.90%

After last Friday's close, AON PLC's market cap was at $35.66 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 48.78.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.01%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Insurance Brokers industry. This sector was up 1.3% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors