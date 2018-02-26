Zug - Founded by Crypto Valley's leading early-stage investment group Lakeside Partners, Crypto Valley Labs, the worldwide home for blockchain, has announced the imminent opening of its Genesis Hub in Zug. The first location - dubbed "The Block" - will open with the support of Crypto Valley Labs strategic real estate partner, Alfred Müller - the largest property developer in Crypto Valley. The run for the limited office space at the heart of Crypto Valley is massive - only few desks in the open co-working space are still available.

"The Block" will not only be the home for blockchain startups, but also crypto funds, academic institutions and the Crypto Valley Association. The Genesis Members include well-known names such as Melonport, Etherisc, Cardano, Cofound.it and Bitmain. In addition, service providers such as Grunder Law, Meyerlustenberger Lachenal, Brand Leadership Circle and Fineac Treuhand - which have all joined the Crypto Valley Labs as Ecosystem Partners and will provide services and support for the approximately 20 blockchain startups set to move into the Genesis Hub located on Dammstrasse 16 in Zug this month.

Ecosystem for the Blockchain Community

With Crypto Valley ecosystem attracting an ever-greater number of blockchain-based companies from around the world, the need for easy access to trusted service providers as well as a physical space for co-working and co-living has become paramount. With the help of its Ecosystem Partners, the Crypto Valley Labs Genesis Hub will provide both.

