

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - A smooth and successful reform in reference rates is needed to underpin the good functioning of euro area money markets, Benoit Coeure, European Central Bank executive board member said Monday.



At the first meeting of the Working Group on Euro Risk-Free Rates, Coeure said the group has a mandate to identify and develop an adoption plan for a risk-free overnight rate that can serve as a basis for an alternative to the benchmarks currently used in the euro area.



'For the reform to be successful and conducted in a non-disruptive manner, it is essential that this working group reaches a broad-based consensus on alternative risk-free rates and on the best approaches for incorporating their use in financial contracts,' Coeure said in Frankfurt.



Both the financial and public sectors have a keen interest in a smooth and successful reform of the reference interest rate, he noted.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX