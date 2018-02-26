IAOPIncludes IBA Group in The 2018 Global Outsourcing 100

PRAGUE, February 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

On February 21, IAOPunveiled The 2018 Global Outsourcing 100list at the Outsourcing World Summit held in Orlando, Florida, the United States. IBA Group - www.ibagroupit.com - was listed among The Global Outsourcing 100 companies in the Leader judging category for the sixth consecutive year.

"In today's economy, it is more important than ever for outsourcing buyers to be able to easily identify and select the right company for their outsourcing needs," said Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO. "The Global Outsourcing 100 and World's Best Advisors lists are the essential tools companies reference to make smarter decisions. They provide companies with valuable insights into the outsourcing industry, leading and emerging service providers and advisors, and key developments to watch."

The 2018 Global Outsourcing 100 recognizes the world's best outsourcing service providers and advisors. The list is based on applications received, and judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.

The 2018 panel is led by IAOP CEO Debi Hamill and Chairman Michael F. Corbett.

To further help ensure participation by a broad cross-section of the industry, The Global Outsourcing 100 list includes both larger established global firms, referred to as 'Leaders,' as well as smaller, faster growing firms with less than $50 million per year in revenue and/or fewer than 5,000 employees, referred to as 'Rising Stars.' Companies are first organized by Leader or Rising Star criteria and then evaluated based on the four judging categories. The final list is composed of the top 75 Leaders and top 25 Rising Stars.

For 2018, five areas were considered and judged:

1. Size and Growth

2. Customer References

3. Awards and Certifications

4. Programs for Innovation

5. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The aggregate scores from the areas above determine inclusion on the lists. All companies included on the list have demonstrated their global excellence; full "stars" will be awarded to all companies distinguishing themselves in one or more judging category.

About IAOP

IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or you are an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and to the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information, visit www.IAOP.org.

About IBA Group

IBA Group is one of the largest IT service providers in Eastern Europe performing software development, migration, maintenance, support, and IT consulting services with more than 2,500 IT and business professionals. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, IBA Group has offices and development centers in the United States, Great Britain, Germany, Czech Republic, Belarus, South Africa, Cyprus, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Slovakia. IBA Group focuses on mainframe systems, enterprise applications, web solutions, SAP and other ERP systems, business intelligence, and mobile applications. IBA Group is recognized by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP) as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders Category, and ranks as one of the world's largest software companies in the Software Magazine's Software 500. In 2017, 2015, 2014, 2012, and 2011, IBA Group won IT Europa's European IT & Software Excellence awards. For more information, visit http://ibagroupit.com