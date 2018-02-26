Aarhus, Denmark, 2018-02-26 13:06 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On 12 February 2018, Vestas initiated a share buy-back programme, ref. Company announcement No. 5/2018. The programme is implemented in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) (the "Safe Harbour" rules). The purpose of the programme is to adjust Vestas' capital structure and to meet the obligations arising from share based incentive programmes to employees of Vestas.



Under the programme, Vestas will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 1,500m (approx. EUR 200 million) in the period from 12 February 2018 to 3 May 2018.



The following transactions have been made under the programme during the period 19 - 23 February 2018:



Number Weighted average purchase Transaction of price, DKK value, shares DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 February 2018 20,000 428.21 8,564,180 20 February 2018 35,000 442.58 15,490,461 21 February 2018 60,000 442.86 26,571,810 22 February 2018 20,000 439.72 8,794,352 23 February 2018 22,500 445.45 10,022,526 Accumulated under the 362,500 432.97 156,950,238 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Details of all the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme during the period are presented in the attached appendix.



Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Denmark



