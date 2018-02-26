Leeds-based property investor and car park operator Town Centre Securities announced its results for the six months ended 31 December on Monday, reporting that net assets per share were up 4.3% since 30 June at 375p. The London-listed firm said statutory profit before tax was ahead £9.8m at £12.4m, including a £6.4m gain from net movement on its investment property valuation. EPRA profit before tax decreased 4.6% to £4.0m, which the board put down to strategic disposals, while EPRA earnings ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...