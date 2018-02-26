China's top steel-making hub, the city of Tangshan, is set to propose new curbs on output in a bid to reduce pollution once the current measures in place expired in March, Reuters reported citing a draft document. The new measures reportedly called for limiting production from the city's mills for another 244 days from 16 March to 14 November. If approved in full, the proposed restrictions could force some of the country's steel makers to cut their output by up to 15%. Monday's news appeared ...

