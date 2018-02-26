

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced Trulicity (dulaglutide) significantly improved A1C (average blood sugar concentration over two to three months) when added to ongoing treatment with a sodium-glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitor, according to results from AWARD-10, a new Phase 3b clinical study. Trulicity is the company's once-weekly, injectable glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist approved to improve blood sugar (glucose) in adults with type 2 diabetes.



At the study's primary endpoint of 24 weeks, both Trulicity 1.5 mg and 0.75 mg added to ongoing treatment with an SGLT-2 inhibitor demonstrated statistically superior glycemic control compared to an SGLT-2 inhibitor with placebo. The company said additional results showed that Trulicity 1.5 mg combined with an SGLT-2 inhibitor was associated with greater average weight loss compared to placebo.



