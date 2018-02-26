Active-Investors: EX-Dividend Schedule: Dover Has Raised its Dividend Consecutively Since 1956; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on February 27, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on Dover Corp. (NYSE: DOV) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on February 27, 2018. To capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on February 26, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on DOV:

Dividend Declared

On February 09, 2018, Dover's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per share, payable on March 15, 2018, to shareholders of record as of February 28, 2018.

Dover's indicated dividend represents a yield of 3.88%, which is substantially higher than the average dividend yield of 1.97% for the Services sector. The Company has raised dividend for sixty-two years in a row.

Dividend Insight

Dover has a dividend payout ratio of 32.1%, which means that the Company spends approximately $0.32 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Dover is forecasted to report earnings of $6.46 for the next year, which is more than three times higher than the Company's annualized dividend of $1.88 per share.

As of December 31, 2017, Dover had cash and cash equivalents worth totaled $753.96 million compared to $349.15 million as on December 31, 2016. For the year ended December 31, 2017, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities totaled $821.56 million compared to $861.98 million for the year ago same period. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for Dover

On February 15, 2018, Dover announced that its "Wellsite" upstream energy businesses will be named Apergy. Apergy will be a publicly traded Company headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. The spin-off transaction is on track for completion in May of 2018, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain customary conditions.

Apergy comprises Dover Artificial Lift, Dover Energy Automation, and US Synthetic, and is a leading provider of highly engineered technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas efficiently and safely around the world. Following the completion of the spin-off, Apergy will be well-positioned as a pure-play provider of a full range of oil and gas production equipment and solutions, wellsite productivity software and IIoT solutions. It will also be the industry leader in the development and production of polycrystalline diamond cutters used for oil and gas exploration.

The Apergy stock trading symbol, logo, and full visual identity will be unveiled at a later date.

About Dover Corp.

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $8 billion. The Company delivers innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through its four operating segments: Engineered Systems; Fluids; Refrigeration & Food Equipment; and Energy. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets it serves. The Company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 23, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Dover's stock marginally rose 0.66%, ending the trading session at $102.73.

Volume traded for the day: 755.26 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 8.38%; previous six-month period - up 21.59%; past twelve-month period - up 27.95%; and year-to-date - up 1.72%

After last Friday's close, Dover's market cap was at $15.90 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 21.30.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.83%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Diversified Machinery industry. This sector was up 0.6% at the end of the session.

