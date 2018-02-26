Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2018) - EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV: EHT) ("EHT") is pleased to announce that it has begun investigating the use of blockchain-based ledger technologies in the capturing, trading, and monetizing of carbon credits.

EHT has started the process of looking into the use of blockchain technologies since the carbon credit market has now come to the forefront of the energy business. Last year alone over 300 million dollars was spent in the energy sector on how blockchain-based technologies could update and streamline the energy industry.

Blockchains provide a continuous list of records which are linked and secured using cryptography. Each block typically contains a cryptographic hash of the previous block, a timestamp, and transaction data. Since a blockchain is an open ledger of transactions, it can be used to record the production of solar panels and the ultimate destination where the panel will end up.

With the use of blockchain technology, the carbon offsets for a solar panel can be tracked for the life of the panel, which is roughly 40 years. Based on the generally anticipated carbon price of $20.00 per ton and the jurisdiction in which the panel is located, the value of the carbon credits for a single panel will range from $5 to $10 per year. As EHT now moves into the manufacture of production quantities of its ENERTEC panel, the capture of these carbon credits will add to EHT's recurring revenue streams.

Mr. John Gamble, EHT's CEO, commented that, "The possibilities provided by technologies such as blockchain appear to be provide for exciting additions to our revenue streams going forward. We continue to look at avenues where we can be at the forefront of technology and innovation and are excited to begin our investigation of such opportunities."

EHT will report back to the market once it has sourced a partner in the blockchain space that can facilitate the programs required.

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. EHT's expertise includes the development of its ENERTEC module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. Using a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger than traditional wood or steel structural insulated panels, EHT provides exceptional thermal energy efficiency in modular homes, cold storage facilities, residential/commercial out buildings and emergency/temporary shelters. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, ENERTEC buildings excel where no electrical grid exists.

About ENERTEC

The EHT advanced ENERTEC Modular Wall and Roof System uses a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger and more energy efficient than traditional wood or steel structures providing the highest ratings for energy efficiency. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. After installation, each structure can be furnished and finished to meet the customer's requirements including siding, tile, kitchens and bathrooms or segregated commercial rooms. The finished wall product can be shipped on pallets and delivered via rail, truck or water in standard formats.

At the core of the ENERTEC product line is the ENERTEC Embedded Solar Roof Module. Solar cells are embedded in a proprietary fire proof skin resulting in substantial cost savings by eliminating heavy glass panels and aluminum racking required for traditional solar panels. Two barriers to greater adoption of solar energy are weight limitations of the roof on which solar panels could be deployed and onerous shipping and labour costs. A lighter product at a better price point will open a larger market for solar due to the faster return of capital investment especially for rural and remote users looking to go off-grid. Furthermore, the entire EHT embedded solar roof becomes a massive solar panel capable of producing significantly more energy than the home requires, allowing the structure to then become an important source of power for the local micro grid or large battery storage systems.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements.Forward-looking information involves risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although EHT believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. EHT disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

John Gamble

Director

(289) 488-1699

jgamble@ehthybrid.com

info@ehthybrid.com

Company Website: www.ehthybrid.com