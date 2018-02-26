sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

66,52 Euro		+0,62
+0,94 %
WKN: A0Q4DC ISIN: CH0038863350 Ticker-Symbol: NESR 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
NESTLE SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NESTLE SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
66,38
66,40
15:22
66,38
66,40
15:21
26.02.2018 | 13:31
(6 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Pet Care (Pet Food, Pet Accessories, Pet Grooming, Pet Healthcare) Market to 2023 - Nestle and Mars Dominate the Market

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Pet Care (Pet Food, Pet Accessories, Pet Grooming, Pet Healthcare) Market Outlook, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Growth in Global Pet Care Market is Gearing Up with the Increase in E-Commerce Sales

Growing health awareness, rising trend of customized pet food, change in living style, etc are some of the factors that are driving the pet care market globally. In addition to this, pet humanization trend is gaining popularity in many countries which is supporting the pet care market. Pets are being treated as a family member and consumers spend a lot of their earning on their products be it accessories, food, healthcare stuffs or grooming. Also, increasing single professionals, increasing divorce rate are boosting the market. Premiumisation of products is one main reason behind the growth of global pet care market.

Global pet care market is projected to grow with a CAGR of more than 2% in the forecasted period of FY 2018-19 to FY 2022-23. The pet care market is categorised into different pet care segments such as pet food, pet healthcare, pet accessories and pet grooming. Pet food is the largest segment contributing more than 66% of the overall global pet care market whereas, pet accessories, healthcare and grooming are growing rapidly among the high income consumers. Antiparasitics and anti-infective drugs are important drivers of the pet healthcare market.

The pet grooming market is growing quickly attributable to the cost and accommodation of the mobile groomer services. The world consists of upper-class, middle-class and lower-class consumers. According to their level of income each class spend a different amount of money on their pets.

North America accounts for the majority of share among all the other regions. Similarly, USA ranks at the first place in the total pet care market. Mars Incorporated and Nestle are the two major players which dominate all the other players in the global pet care market.

Mars owns a total of 17 pet care brands including some popular brands like Pedigree, Cesar, Sheba, Whiskas, etc. Pet shops, superstores are widely famous in many countries because it consists of all the required items of pets. In addition to this, e-commerce sales has grab the market in its hand as it makes it easier and convenient for the pet owners to do online pet shopping which saves their time and energy both and also offer a wide range of discount sometimes.

Market Outlook Trends & Developments

  • Humanization of Pets
  • Natural, Organic Pet Food on Rise
  • Insurance For Pet Well Being
  • Increasing Demand for Pet Services
  • Connected Pet
  • Brand Trust

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology

3. Regional Analysis

4. Global Pet Population Analysis

5. Global Pet Care Market Outlook

6. North America Pet Care Market Outlook

7. South America Pet Care Market Outlook

8. Europe Pet Care Market Outlook

9. Asia-Pacific Pet Care Market Outlook

10. Middle East & Africa Pet Care Market Outlook

11. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

12. Market Outlook Dynamics

13. Market Outlook Trends & Developments

14. Company Profiles

  • Blue-Buffalo
  • Champion Pet Foods
  • Colgate-Palmolive
  • De Haan Pet Food
  • Deuerer GmbH
  • Heristo AG
  • Heritage Foods Kenya Ltd.
  • J M Smucker
  • Laroy Group
  • Lider Pet Food
  • Mars Incorporated
  • Nestle SA
  • Nicoluzzi Racoes
  • PLB International
  • Promeal Ltd.
  • Proveedora La Perla S.A. de C.V.
  • Raw Gold
  • Scott Pet, Inc.
  • Unicharm Corporation
  • United Pet Group Inc.
  • Well Pet

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g98lhh/global_pet_care?w=5

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2018 PR Newswire