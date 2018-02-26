Dalal Street Investment Journal Launches 'India's Best Business School Ranking - 2018'

PUNE, India, February 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

India's oldest and most trusted investment fortnightly Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has launched its annual issue on India's Best Business School Ranking - 2018 to cater to the growing requirements of such unbiased and well-researched information for millions of aspiring students and also their family members helping them to take the right decision while choosing the right B-School for their children.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20170106/454610LOGO )



In this annual edition, the rank of the institutes meticulously conferred after a thorough survey and research, provides an insight into the strengths and weaknesses of the various institutes and facilitates the stakeholders to make an informed choice. The rankings of the institutes not only provide an insight into the academic rigour of the institutes but also their educational methodology, the curricular, placements and the prevailing environment in the institutes, faculty-student ratio and infrastructure, among other factors. Furthermore, the enriching viewpoints of industry leaders and experts on the recent state of higher studies in management higher and the trends in the job marketare set to provide the knowledge students are usually bereft of.

DSIJ is confident that this edition would aspire students to secure a berth in one of the best institutions for quality management education in India. It is also sure that the edition will not only give students a comprehensive perceptive of the management studies scenario in the country, it will also provide relevant insights into practices that will enable students to gain a unique advantage in the race and help make informed choices.

Managing Director of DSIJ Pvt Ltd, Rajesh V Padode, said,"Choosing the best business school for any student is a big challenge as it entails high investments and plethora of schools to choose from. Our mission in this edition is to help students shorten this curve by identifying the Top 100 schools beyond the known IIMs."

About DSIJ

Starting off as a 12-page cyclostyled stapled booklet in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ), the flagship product of the company, soon began to be looked upon as the gospel of stock market investing. At a time when quality financial and guidance was rare, the company (DSIJ) pioneered many 'firsts' to cater to the fast growing investor base of India. Over the years, its primary publication and other products have helped investors create and protect their wealth in the most meaningful manner, guiding both new investors and the experienced ones, not to forget the established traders, to choose the right stocks, avoid pitfalls and reap the benefits of high tides in the vast ocean of equity investments. It is this vast experience, study and toughening during all kinds of scams and markets ups and downs that gives DSIJ an unbiased balanced insight about the several unfolding events without getting swayed by temporary and misleading populous excitement.

To learn more about the company and services offered, please visit: http://www.dsij.in

For more information about India's Best Business Schools, please visit Best-Bschool-in-india-2018

Media Contact:

Name: Mayank Dubey

Job Title: Sr. Manager - Online Marketing

Company Name: DSIJ Pvt. Ltd.

Telephone No.: +91-20-49072625

e-mail ID: mayankd@dsij.in

