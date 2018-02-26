Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Saia's Quarterly Earnings Surged 32.50%; Revenues Jumped 17.66%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=SAIA. The Company reported its financial results on February 02, 2018, for the fourth quarter and for the full year ended December 31, 2017. The Company reported significant growth in the fourth quarter, led by an expansion into new markets, continuing strong freight activities, and disciplined pricing. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2017, Saia generated operating revenues of $353.25 million, up 17.66% compared to $300.22 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2016. The growth in revenue was led by positive shipment and tonnage trends; building momentum in Saia's new terminals; continued positive pricing; and a y-o-y increase in fuel surcharge revenues. The Company's revenue numbers surpassed analysts' estimates of $343.1 million.

In Q4 FY17, Saia's less than load (LTL) tonnage per workday improved 8.3% to 14.95 from 13.80 in Q4 FY16, marking the 30th consecutive quarter of y-o-y improvement. The LTL shipments per workday jumped 8.7% to 26.83 y-o-y in the reported quarter.

Saia's operating expenses were $330.35 million for Q4 FY17, up 16.72% from $283.04 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's operational income advanced 33.23% to $22.90 million in Q4 FY17 from $17.19 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's operating ratio was 93.5% for the quarter under review compared to 94.3% in the year ago same quarter.

Saia reported a net income of $47.76 million in Q4 FY17, 361.53% more than $10.35 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) also rose to $1.82 in Q4 FY17 from $0.40 in Q4 FY16, reflecting a change of 355%. The reported EPS included a one-time tax benefit of $1.29 per share as a result of the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 2017 (TCJA). The Company's adjusted diluted EPS, excluding non-continuing and non-core items, came in at $0.53, an increase of 32.5% from $0.40 in the year ago same quarter. This was in-line with analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 per share.

For the full year FY17, Saia's total revenues were $1.38 billion, up 13.13% compared to $1.22 billion in FY16. The Company's operating expenses soared 12.68% to $1.28 billion in FY17 from $1.14 billion in FY16. Saia's operating income jumped 19.71% to $94.74 million y-o-y in the reported year from $79.14 million in 2016. The operating ratio in FY17 was 93.1% compared to 93.5% in FY16.

Saia's net income was $91.16 million, or $3.49 per diluted share, for FY17; 89.81% up from $48.02 million, or $1.87 per diluted share, in FY16. The Company's adjusted diluted EPS, excluding non-recurring and non-core items, were $2.19 in FY17, up 17.11% from $1.87 in FY16.

Cash Matters

Saia had cash and cash equivalents of $4.72 million as on December 31, 2017, an increase of 206.69% from $1.54 million as on December 31, 2016.

During the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, Saia's net cash inflow from operating activities was $157.85 million, an increase of 7.80% from $146.43 million in the same period in 2016. The Company incurred a net capital expenditure of $217.0 million in FY17 compared to $152.4 million in FY16.

As on December 31, 2017, Saia had total debt of $132.9 million, as compared to $73.8 million as on December 31, 2016. During the full year FY17, Saia repaid a long-term debt of $7.14 million and initiated a revolving credit agreement of $43 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 23, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Saia's stock climbed 1.09%, ending the trading session at $74.05.

Volume traded for the day: 126.78 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 15.52%; previous six-month period - up 42.82%; past twelve-month period - up 53.47%; and year-to-date - up 4.66%

After last Friday's close, Saia's market cap was at $1.89 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 21.21.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Trucking industry. This sector was up 1.4% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors