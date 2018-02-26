Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Roper Technologies' Quarterly Earnings Increased 22.73%; Surpassed Expectations

Stock Monitor: SPX Corp. Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth quarter of 2017, ROP's total revenues reached $1.23 billion, up 21.35% from $1.01 billion in Q4 FY16. Of this, the Company's organic revenue growth was 5% and acquisitions/divestitures-related revenue growth was 15%.

During Q4 FY17, ROP's gross profit was $765.11 million compared to $626.88 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's income from operations advanced 20.02% to $346.98 million in Q4 FY17 from $289.10 million in Q4 FY16.

ROP earned a net income of $443.87 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $182.08 million in Q4 FY16, reflecting a 143.78% y-o-y increase. The diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $4.27 for the reported quarter, 139.89% higher than $1.78 in the year earlier same quarter.

ROP's reported quarter results included the estimated one-time tax benefit of $2.07 per share from the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 2017 (TCJA); cost of $0.46 from amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets; and other non-recurring items. The Company's diluted EPS, after adjusting for non-recurring items, increased 22.73% to $2.70 in Q4 FY17 from $2.20 in Q4 FY16. ROP's adjusted EPS was higher than analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61.

For the year ended December 31, 2017, ROP's total revenues were $4.61 billion, up 21.57% from $3.79 billion in FY16. This included an organic revenue growth of 5%, driven by its asset light business model and acquisitions, especially ConstructConnect and Deltek. The Company's gross profit advanced 22.83% to $2.86 billion y-o-y while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 20.65% to $1.56 billion y-o-y in FY17. ROP's net income hiked 47.54% to $971.77 million in FY17 from $658.65 million in FY16. The Company's diluted EPS rose 46.03% to $9.39 in FY17 from $6.43 in FY16; while diluted EPS, excluding special items, were $9.42 for FY17, up 20.15% from $7.84 in FY16.

Segment Details

During Q4 2017, ROP's RF Technology segment's net revenues were $491.44 million, up almost 45.51% y-o-y. The RF Technology segment received a total of 524.67 million orders in the reported quarter versus 378.59 million in the year ago comparable quarter. The segment's operating profit was $136.61 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, compared to $99.56 million for the same period of last year, reflecting an increase of 37.21%. However, the segment's operating margin declined 1.7% to 27.8% in Q4 FY17 from 29.5% in Q4 FY16.

For Q4 FY17, ROP's Medical & Scientific Imaging segment's net revenues advanced 4.47% to $367.71 million on a y-o-y basis. The Medical & Scientific Imaging segment received a total of 394.02 million orders in the reported quarter compared to 384.10 million in the year ago corresponding quarter. In the reported quarter, the segment's operating income increased 0.09% to $129.96 million from $129.84 million in Q4 FY16. The segment's operating margin declined 1.6% to 35.3% in Q4 FY17.

During Q4 FY17, ROP's Industrial Technology segment's net revenues surged 16% to $206.99 million on a y-o-y basis. The Industrial Technology segment received a total of 219.59 million net orders in the reported quarter compared to 175.99 million in the year ago same quarter. The segment generated an operating profit of $60.90 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $51.60 million in Q4 FY16, reflecting an increase of 18.02%. The segment's operating margin was 29.4% in the fourth quarter, up 0.5% from 28.9% in Q4 FY16.

ROP's Energy Systems & Controls segment generated net revenues of $160.44 million in Q4 FY17, a y-o-y increment of 12.48%. The Energy Systems & Controls segment received a total of 166.26 million net orders in the reported quarter versus 146.01 million in the year ago comparable quarter. The segment's operating profit was $51.71 million for Q4 FY17, up 12.72% from $45.87 million in Q4 FY16. The segment's operating margin was 32.2% for the fourth quarter, same as in Q4 FY16.

Cash Matters

ROP had cash and cash equivalents of $671.33 million as on December 31, 2017, 11.34% lower than $757.20 million as on December 31, 2016. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, the Company's net cash flow from operating activities was $1.23 billion, 28.09% higher than $963.79 million for the same period of last year.

Outlook

ROP expects the decline in effective tax rate to increase earnings and cash flow in 2018 and beyond. The Company expects adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of $2.44 to $2.50 for Q1 FY18. For the full year FY18, ROP anticipates adjusted diluted EPS to be between $10.88 and $11.20.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 23, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Roper Technologies' stock was slightly up 0.55%, ending the trading session at $281.14.

Volume traded for the day: 307.30 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 1.67%; previous three-month period - up 7.93%; past twelve-month period - up 34.23%; and year-to-date - up 8.55%

After last Friday's close, Roper Technologies' market cap was at $28.62 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 38.49.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.59%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Diversified Machinery industry. This sector was up 0.6% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors