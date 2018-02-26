Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: ON Semiconductor's Q4 Non-GAAP EPS Surged 34% Y-o-Y

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released free earnings report on ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: ON). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ON. The Company posted its financial results on February 02, 2018, for the fourth quarter fiscal 2017 (Q4 FY17) and full year fiscal 2017 (FY17). The Phoenix, Arizona-based Company reported a 9% and 34% y-o-y growth in its quarterly revenues and non-GAAP diluted EPS; outperforming market expectations. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended on December 31, 2017, ON Semiconductor reported revenues of $1.38 billion, which is above the $1.26 billion recorded at the end of Q4 FY16. Furthermore, revenues for the reported beat market forecasts of $1.35 billion.

The semiconductor components maker reported net income attributable to ON Semiconductor of $529.9 million, or $1.22 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to $110.9 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. Meanwhile, the Company posted non-GAAP net income attributable to ON Semiconductor of $167.3 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17, up from $123.0 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year. Moreover, Wall Street had expected non-GAAP net income of $0.37 per diluted share for Q4 FY17.

ON Semiconductor's revenues for full-year FY17 came in at $5.54 billion, rising from the year ago $3.91 billion. The Company's net income attributable to ON Semiconductor stood at $810.7 million, or $1.89 per diluted share, in FY17 versus $182.1 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, in FY16. Additionally, non-GAAP net income attributable to ON Semiconductor grew to $624.5 million, or $1.46 per share, in FY17, up from $382.3 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, in the last year's same period.

Operating Metrics

In the three months ended on December 31, 2017, the Company reported cost of revenues of $863.3 million compared to $876.5 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's non-GAAP gross profit improved during Q4 FY17 to $516.8 million, or 37.5% of revenues. from $443.3 million, or 35.2% of revenues, in the prior ago corresponding quarter.

During the reported quarter, research and development (R&D) expenses came in at $158.0 million versus $139.8 million in the last year's same quarter. Selling and marketing costs during Q4 FY17 was $80.3 million, versus $79.4 million in Q4 FY16. General and administrative (G&A) expenses for the reported quarter came in at $71.0 million compared to $72.2 million in the prior year's same quarter. The Company reported non-GAAP operating income for Q4 FY17 of $211.5 million, or 15.4% of revenues, compared to $162.2 million, or 12.9% of revenues in the previous year's comparable quarter. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA rose to $303.9 million during Q4 FY17 from $252.0 million in Q4 FY16.

Cash Flow & Balance Sheet

During the fourth quarter ended on December 31, 2017, ON Semiconductor generated $224.3 million in cash from operations versus $229.4 million in the fourth-quarter of fiscal 2016. The Company's free cash flow in Q4 FY17 was $48.6 million compared to $179.5 million in the previous year's same quarter.

ON Semiconductor had $949.2 million in cash and cash equivalents as on December 31, 2017, compared to $1.03 billion as on December 31, 2016. Furthermore, the Company's long-term debt stood at $2.70 billion as on December 31, 2017, compared to $3.07 billion as on December 31, 2016.

Outlook

In its guidance for Q1 FY18, ON Semiconductor expects revenues in the range of $1.34 billion to $1.39 billion. Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 36.4% and 38.4% for Q1 FY18. The Company's management further anticipates non-GAAP operating expenses to be in the range of $290 million to $304 million during Q1 FY18.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 23, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, ON Semiconductor's stock advanced 2.59%, ending the trading session at $23.74.

Volume traded for the day: 4.39 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 8.20%; previous six-month period - up 45.64%; past twelve-month period - up 51.98%; and year-to-date - up 13.37%

After last Friday's close, ON Semiconductor's market cap was at $10.08 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 28.16.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Semiconductor - Broad Line industry. This sector was up 1.9% at the end of the session.

