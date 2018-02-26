Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Mobile Mini's Revenues Jumped 12.5% and EPS Soared 370.5%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINI). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=MINI. The Company reported its fourth quarter fiscal 2017 operating and financial results on February 02, 2018. The portable storage Company exceeded top- and bottom-line estimates. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Mobile Mini most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=MINI

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Mobile Mini's total revenues jumped 12.5% to $146.7 million compared to $130.4 million in Q4 2016. The Company's revenue numbers surpassed analysts' estimates of $141.7 million.

During Q4 2017, Mobile Mini's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) were $55.62 million compared to $54.15 million in Q4 2016. The Company's adjusted EBITDA margin was 37.9% for the reported quarter versus 41.2% in the prior year's comparable quarter.

Mobile Mini recorded a net income of $92.1 million, or $2.07 per diluted share, in Q4 2017 compared to a net income of $19.5 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for Q4 2016. On an adjusted basis, the Company's net income was $18.1 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, in the reported quarter compared to an adjusted net income of $21.2 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for year ago same period. Mobile Mini's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.36 per share.

On December 22, 2017, the US government enacted the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 2017 (TCJA), which reduces the federal income tax rate from 35% to 21%, effective January 01, 2018, and requires mandatory repatriation of foreign earnings. As a result of the TCJA, the Company re-measured its net deferred tax liabilities and recognized a net benefit of $77.6 million. Additionally, the Company recorded a provisional income tax expense of $3.1 million related to the repatriation of foreign earnings.

Segment Results

During Q4 2017, Mobile Mini's rental revenues were $138.5 million compared to $124.2 million for Q4 2016.

During Q4 2017, Mobile Mini's Storage Solutions segment's rental revenues were $112.8 million, up 11.0% on a y-o-y basis, or 9.8% when adjusted for favorable currency fluctuations, driven by increases in both rental rates and units on rent. The Company's total Storage Solutions average units on rent grew by 5.3% on a y-o-y basis, with an average utilization of 75.7% and a utilization of 74.1% at December 31, 2017. The segment's rental rates advanced 4.2% on a y-o-y basis, with rates on new rentals up 5.1%.

For Q4 2017, Mobile Mini's Tank & Pump Solutions segment's revenues were $25.7 million for the reported quarter, up 14.2% on a y-o-y basis. The increase was due to the resumption of maintenance at some of its largest customers, as well as an increased activity throughout the segment. The Company improved original equipment cost utilization for Tank & Pump Solutions, averaging 73.0% for the reported quarter versus 62.3% in the prior year's comparable quarter, and ending the year at 71.2%.

Cash Matters

For Q4 2017, Mobile Mini's free cash flow was $18.2 million, its 40th consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow.

The Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share, which will be paid on March 14, 2018, to shareholders of record as on February 28, 2018.

Outlook

For FY18, Mobile Mini is expecting healthy top-line and adjusted EBITDA growth, expanded margins, and increased free cash flow in FY18. The Company is estimating consolidated effective tax rate to be between 24% and 26% for FY18.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 23, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Mobile Mini's stock was marginally up 0.82%, ending the trading session at $43.25.

Volume traded for the day: 158.81 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 18.98%; previous three-month period - up 25.18%; past twelve-month period - up 29.69%; and year-to-date - up 25.36%

After last Friday's close, Mobile Mini's market cap was at $1.90 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 15.72.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.31%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Packaging & Containers industry. This sector was up 1.3% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors