Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has just released their new market intelligence study on the sustainable energy industry. A prominent sustainable energy supplier wanted to get detailed insights into the current market scenario to attain a robust foothold in the sustainable energy market space. The client wanted to improve their business projections and models.

According to the marketing intelligence experts at Infiniti, "Market intelligence solutions help sustainable energy players gain a holistic view of the current market scenario and its key stakeholders."

In 2018, the renewable energy industry will face an unusual degree of policy uncertainty, but it will also have substantial improvements that will likely promote long-term growth. The development of technologies that facilitate sustainable energy for heating, transport, and power systems is crucial as the world is moving toward a more sustainable energy future.

The solution presented by Infiniti helped the client to create a broader picture of the company's existing market, competition, and growth potential for new products and services. The client was able to build strategies to expand their market presence.

This marketing intelligence solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Anticipate their competitor's plan

Identify the gaps in the market

This marketing intelligence solution provided predictive insights on:

Gaining a competitive advantage

Enabling cost control and acting faster than the competition

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

