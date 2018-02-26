Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Sprint Reported Better Than Expected Results

Stock Monitor: America Movil Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, Sprint recorded revenues of $8.24 billion compared to $8.55 billion in Q3 FY16. The Company's reported numbers beat analysts' expectations of $8.18 billion.

During Q3 FY17, Sprint reported operating income of $727 million compared to $311 million in Q3 FY16. The Company posted adjusted EBITDA of $2.72 billion for the reported quarter versus $2.45 billion in the year earlier same quarter.

For Q3 FY17, Sprint reported net income of $7.16 billion, or $1.76 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $48 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in Q3 FY16. The Company's reported quarter results included $7.1 billion of non-cash benefit from tax reform, resulting from a re-measurement of its deferred tax assets and liabilities under provisions contained in the new tax law.

On an adjusted basis, Sprint reported earnings of $0.03 per share ahead of Wall Street's estimates for a loss of $0.04 per share.

Operating Results

Sprint's execution in both its postpaid and prepaid businesses resulted in the highest retail net additions in nearly three years. During Q3 FY17, the Company had Postpaid net additions of 256,000, including 184,000 phone net additions, the tenth consecutive quarter of postpaid phone net additions.

In Q3 FY17, Sprint's prepaid business added customers with 63,000 net additions, its fourth consecutive quarter of net additions and a 523,000improvement compared to the prior year's same quarter. The Company's prepaid churn improved y-o-y for the sixth consecutive quarter and prepaid gross additions grew y-o-y for the second consecutive quarter. The sustained improvement in prepaid customer trends has translated into better financial results, as Sprint's prepaid wireless service revenue grew y-o-y for the first time in nearly three years.

Cash Matters

During Q3 FY17, Sprint's net cash provided by operating activities of $1.2 billion improved by more than $500 million y-o-y. The Company's adjusted free cash flow of $397 million improved by more than $1 billion compared to the year ago corresponding period.

Outlook

For FY17, Sprint raised its expectation for operating income to $2.5 billion to $2.7 billion compared to its previous expectation of $2.1 billion to $2.5 billion. The Company expects adjusted EBITDA to be around the mid-point of its prior expectation of $10.8 billion to $11.2 billion.

Sprint is estimating cash capital expenditures, excluding devices leased through indirect channels, to be at the low-end of its prior expectation of $3.5 billion to $4 billion. The Company raised its expectation for adjusted free cash flow to $500 million to $700 million compared to its previous expectation of approximately break-even.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 23, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Sprint's stock rose 1.34%, ending the trading session at $5.30.

Volume traded for the day: 9.00 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 0.76%

After last Friday's close, Sprint's market cap was at $20.94 billion.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Wireless Communications industry. This sector was up 1.9% at the end of the session.

