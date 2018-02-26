Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Spirit's Quarterly Sales Grew 9% and Adjusted EPS Soared 48%

Stock Monitor: Orbital ATK Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) ("Spirit"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=SPR. The Company reported its fourth quarter fiscal 2017 and full fiscal year 2017 operating and financial results on February 02, 2018. The aircraft parts maker outperformed top- and bottom-line expectations. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Orbital ATK, Inc. (NYSE: OA), which also belongs to the Industrial Goods sector as the Company Spirit AeroSystems Holdings. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=OA

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=SPR

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017, Spirit's revenues were $1.72 billion, up 9% compared to $1.57 billion in Q4 2016, primarily driven by higher recurring and non-recurring activities on the Boeing 737 program, higher production deliveries on the 787 program, and increased defense-related activities. The Company's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $1.65 billion.

For the full fiscal year 2017, Spirit's revenue grew 3% to $6.98 billion compared to $6.79 billion in FY16, primarily due to higher recurring and non-recurring activities on the Boeing 737 program, higher production deliveries on the Airbus A350 XWB and A320 programs, and increased defense-related activities.

During Q4 2017, Spirit's operating income soared 41% to $227 million compared to $161 million in Q4 2016, primarily due to higher non-recurring activities on the Boeing 737 program and favorable changes in estimates on the Boeing 787 program.

For Q4 2017, Spirit reported earnings of $1.23 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, compared to $108 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $1.32, up 48% compared to $0.89 in the year earlier same quarter. Spirit's EPS beat Wall Street's estimates of $1.22.

During FY17, Spirit's diluted EPS were $355 million, or $3.01 per diluted share, down compared to $470 million, or $3.70 per diluted share, in FY16. The Company's adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were $5.35 per share in FY17, up 17% compared to $4.56 in FY16.

Segment Results

During Q4 2017, Spirit's Fuselage Systems segment's revenues jumped 12.2% to $918.7 million, primarily due to higher production deliveries on the Boeing 737 program and an increased defense work and non-recurring activities on certain Boeing programs. The segment's operating margin fell to 14.1% for the reported quarter versus 15.6% in the prior year's comparable quarter, primarily due to unfavorable changes in estimates recognized on the Boeing 737 program.

For Q4 2017, Spirit's Propulsion Systems segment's revenues grew 2.8% to $415.5 million on a y-o-y basis, primarily driven by higher production deliveries on the Boeing 737 program. The segment's operating margin increased to 20.7% for the reported quarter compared to 18.6% in the year earlier corresponding quarter, primarily driven by higher non-recurring activities on certain Boeing programs.

Spirit's Wing Systems segment's revenues advanced 8.6% to $377.1 million in Q4 2017, primarily due to higher production deliveries on the Boeing 737, 787, and A320 programs. The segment's operating margin jumped to 19.1% for the reported quarter compared to 14.1% in the prior year's same quarter, primarily driven by the favorable changes in estimates recognized on the Boeing 787 program.

Backlog

At the end of Q4 2017, Spirit's backlog was approximately $47 billion, with work packages on all commercial platforms in the Boeing and Airbus backlog.

Cash

During Q4 2017, Spirit's cash from operations was negative $51 million compared to positive $142 million in Q4 2016, primarily due to the planned return of the payment received on the 787-interim pricing agreement of $236 million to Boeing. The Company's free cash flow was negative $185 million in the reported quarter versus a positive free cash flow of $45 million in the prior year's comparable quarter. Spirit's adjusted free cash flow, excluding the return of the 787-interim pricing payment, was $51 million in Q4 2017, reflecting an increase of 13% compared to $45 million in Q4 2016.

Spirit's cash from operations was $574 million in FY17, down compared to $717 million in FY16. The Company's free cash flow was $301 million in FY17, down compared to $463 million in FY16. Spirit's adjusted free cash flow, excluding the repayment and preceding receipt of the 787-interim payment, was $537 million in FY17, representing an increase of 28% compared to $420 million in FY16.

Spirit's cash balance was $423 million at the end of FY17. The Company's $650 million revolving credit facility remained undrawn at the end of the year.

During Q4 2017, Spirit repurchased 1.2 million shares for $100 million. During FY17, the Company repurchased 7.5 million shares for $502 million. Spirit's Board authorized an increase in its share repurchase program of approximately $500 million, resulting in a total program authorization of up to $1 billion.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 23, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Spirit AeroSystems' stock rose 1.20%, ending the trading session at $92.39.

Volume traded for the day: 609.33 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 11.70%; previous six-month period - up 30.70%; past twelve-month period - up 54.21%; and year-to-date - up 5.89%

After last Friday's close, Spirit AeroSystems' market cap was at $10.45 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 28.24.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.43%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry. This sector was up 0.6% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors