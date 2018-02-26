Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Estée Lauder's Q2 Results Surpassed Estimates

Stock Monitor: Herbalife Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

In Q2 FY18, Estée Lauder reported net sales of $3.74 billion compared to $3.21 billion reported in Q2 FY17. Total net sales numbers for the reported quarter outperformed market expectations of $3.67 billion.

The beauty products company reported net income earnings attributable to Estée Lauder of $123 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, in Q2 FY18 compared to $428 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, in Q2 FY17. The Company's adjusted net income attributable to Estée Lauder for the reported quarter stood at $573 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, rising from $454 million, or $1.22 per diluted share, recorded in Q2 FY17. Meanwhile, Wall Street had expected the Company to report adjusted diluted EPS of $1.44.

Operating Metrics

During Q2 FY18, Estée Lauder's adjusted cost of sales came in at $751 million compared to $633 million in the previous year's same period. The Company's adjusted gross profit stood at $2.99 billion, or 79.9% of net sales in Q2 FY18, versus $2.58 billion, or 80.3% of net sales, in last year's comparable quarter. Furthermore, the Company adjusted operating income in Q2 FY18 was $781 million, or 20.9% of net sales, up from $658 million, or 20.5% of net sales, in Q2 FY17.

Estée Lauder's Segment Performance

The Skin Care segment's revenues rose 20% to $1.49 billion during Q2 FY18 from $1.25 billion in the prior year's same quarter. Furthermore, the segment's operating income also increased 29% to $453 million in Q2 FY18 from $351 million in the year ago corresponding quarter.

In the reported period, Makeup segment's revenues grew 16% to $1.52 billion from $1.31 billion in Q2 FY17. Meanwhile, the segment reported operating income of $219 million in Q2 FY18 versus $221 million recorded in the year ago comparable quarter.

During Q2 FY18, the Fragrance segment's revenues increased to $565 million from $497 million in the last year's same quarter. The segment's operating income for Q2 FY18 came in at $85 million, rising from $69 million in Q2 FY17.

The Hair Care segment's revenues grew to $144 million in Q2 FY18 from $137 million in the prior year's same quarter. The segment's operating income for the reported quarter stood at $17 million, which came in above the $13 million recorded in the year ago corresponding quarter.

Geographical Performance

For Q2 FY18, the Americas region's revenues came in at $1.31 billion up from $1.24 billion in the last year quarter. While, the region's Q2 FY18 operating income stood at $98 million compared to $86 million in Q2 FY17.

Estée Lauder Europe, Middle-East, and Africa (EMEA) region's revenues rose to $1.56 billion during Q2 FY18 from $1.31 billion in the prior year's corresponding quarter. Furthermore, the region's operating income also increased to $463 million in Q2 FY18 from $412 million in the year ago same quarter.

In Q2 FY18, Asia/Pacific region's revenues was $874 million increasing from $659 million in Q2 FY17. Meanwhile, the region reported an operating income of $218 million in Q2 FY18, up from $160 million posted in the year ago comparable quarter.

Cash Flow & Balance Sheet

During the first six months ended on December 31, 2017, Estée Lauder generated $1.45 billion in cash from operations compared to $824 million in the year ago same period. The Company had cash and cash equivalents balance of $2.11 billion as on December 31, 2017, compared to $1.26 billion, at the close of books on December 31, 2016. Furthermore, the Company had long-term debt amounting to $3.37 billion as on December 31, 2017, versus $1.89 billion as on December 31, 2016.

Dividend

In a separate press release on February 02, 2018, Estée Lauder's Board of Directors announced quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share on the Company's Class A and Class B Common Stock, payable on March 15, 2018, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2018

Outlook

In its guidance for full year FY18, Estée Lauder's management expects net sales to increase between 12.5% and 13.5% with diluted net earnings per share in the range of $2.79 and $2.88.

For Q3 FY18, net sales are forecasted to increase in the range of 12% to13%, while diluted net earnings per share before restructuring and other activities costs are forecasted to lie between $1.02 and $1.04.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 23, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, The Estee Lauder's stock climbed 1.60%, ending the trading session at $142.39.

Volume traded for the day: 1.06 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 4.51%; previous three-month period - up 13.46%; past twelve-month period - up 69.47%; and year-to-date - up 11.91%

After last Friday's close, The Estee Lauder's market cap was at $51.61 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 38.05.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.07%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Personal Products industry. This sector was up 1.3% at the end of the session.

