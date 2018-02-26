Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Clorox's Q2 Bottom-Line Surged 55% Y-o-Y

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on The Clorox Co. (NYSE: CLX) ("Clorox"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CLX. The Company reported its second quarter fiscal 2018 (Q2 FY18) operating results on February 02, 2018. The Oakland, California-based Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) reported a 55% y-o-y growth, outshining market consensus estimates. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, The Clorox most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CLX

Earnings Highlights and Summary

In Q2 FY18, Clorox reported net sales of $1.42 billion, which came in marginally above the $1.41 billion reported in the year ago same period. However, the Company's net sales numbers for the reported quarter missed market consensus estimates of $1.43 billion. Furthermore, the Company reported a 1% y-o-y volume growth, largely driven by gains in the Cleaning and Lifestyle segments.

The consumer products maker posted net earnings of $233 million, or $1.77 per diluted share, in Q2 FY18 compared to $149 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, in Q2 FY17. The Company's net earnings included a $0.61 per share benefit from a significantly lower effective tax rate in the second quarter as the result of the US corporate tax reform. Meanwhile, Wall Street had expected the Company to report adjusted net earnings of $1.22 per diluted share.

Operational Metrics

During Q2 FY18, Clorox's gross profit was $609 million, or 43.0% of net sales, versus $629 million, or 44.7% of net sales, in the prior year's comparable quarter. The decline in gross margin was primarily attributed to higher input costs related to commodities and further tightening of the transportation market. The Company's selling and administrative expenses came in flat at $197 million in Q2 FY18. Furthermore, the Company spent $140 million on advertisements in Q2 FY18, up from $128 million in Q2 FY17.

Segment Results

During Q2 FY18, Clorox's Cleaning segment's net sales grew 1% to $472 million from $469 million in Q2 FY17. Meanwhile, the segment's pre-tax earnings from continuing operations rose 16% to $121 million in Q2 FY18 from $104 million in the year ago corresponding quarter.

Clorox's Household segment's net sales fell 3% to $410 million in Q2 FY18 from $421 million in Q2 FY17. However, the segment's pre-tax earnings from continuing operations declined 24% to $54 million during Q2 FY18 from $71 million in the last year's same quarter.

The Company's Lifestyle segment reported net sales of $268 million in Q2 FY18, a growth of 3% from $260 million recorded in the prior year's comparable quarter. Additionally, the segment's pre-tax earnings from continuing operations fell to $69 million in Q2 FY18 from $77 million in Q2 FY17.

Clorox's International segment's net sales increased 5% to $266 million during Q2 FY18 from $256 million in Q2 FY17. However, the segment's pre-tax earnings from continuing operations fell to $23 million in Q2 FY18 from $28 million in the prior year's corresponding period.

Cash Matters and Balance Sheet

In the first six months of FY18, the Company's net cash from continuing operations was $322 million, rising 19% from $271 million in the year ago same period. As on December 31, 2017, the Company had a cash and cash equivalents balance of $489 million compared to $414 million as on December 31, 2016. Furthermore, the Company's long-term debt increased to $1.79 billion as on December 31, 2017, from $1.39 billion as on December 31, 2016.

Dividend and Share Repurchase

In a separate press release on February 13, 2018, Clorox's Board of Directors hiked quarterly cash dividend by 14% to $0.96 per share, which will be payable on May 11, 2018, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 25, 2018.

Outlook

In its guidance for the full year FY18, Clorox updated its net sales growth range to 1% to 3%. Furthermore, diluted EPS is now expected lie between $6.17 and $6.37 for FY18, including a benefit of $0.70 per share to $0.75 per share from the tax reform.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 23, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, The Clorox's stock advanced 1.67%, ending the trading session at $129.43.

Volume traded for the day: 891.44 thousand shares.

After last Friday's close, The Clorox's market cap was at $16.74 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 21.52.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.97%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Housewares & Accessories industry. This sector was up 1.3% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors