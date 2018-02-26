Russell Reynolds Associates Announces MobileGameChangers 2018

The Firm's List of 10 Executives Leading the Industry Through the New Era of Customer Empowerment

BARCELONA, Spainand NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell Reynolds Associates, a leading global search and leadership advisory firm, today announced its 2018 list of MobileGameChangers at its February 26 event at Fabrica Moritz in Barcelona. These 10 influential leaders are reshaping the global mobile industry.

From meeting the demands of the "digital consumer" to disrupting old (and new) business models, mobile is the platform that is changing how we live and work. MobileGameChangers are defining the future and understand how companies must lead with mobile or lose out.

A global team of experts at Russell Reynolds, including co-leader of the Mobile practice, James Roome, and Nada Usina, co-leader of the Technology practice, selected the executives defining the future of mobile and of their companies. This is the third year that Russell Reynolds has released its MobileGameChangers list.

"Mobile connectivity and the ubiquity of mobile devices globally is a game changer for companies. Companies are creating new experiences and getting closer to their customers. The combination of access to devices and the explosion of data creates new possibilities. We are fortunate to work with many of the world's leading executives in mobile and digital and understand how critical MobileGameChangers are to their companies," said Roome.

"The MobileGameChangers 2018 were selected for their success in leading markets and changing their organizations. Their strategies and new platforms have global impact. They are changing consumer engagement; how services are delivered; and how information is consumed. They are enhancing the way people live every day," said Usina.

Russell Reynolds Associates' 2018 MobileGameChangers are:

Bozoma St. John, chief brand officer at Uber: Boosting the brand image of Uber. Uber continues to make news as a platform that has scaled exponentially through mobile. Not without controversy, Uber challenges the taxi service business and service models across the world.

Greg Butz, president, Comcast Mobile at Comcast: Cutting the cost of cell services with pay-as-you-go mobile data. Xfinity allows customers to save money by bundling wireless services. Customers pay solely for the gigabytes they use. Greg formed this new division at Comcast, where he has served since 1993.

Inge Smidts, CEO at Cable & Wireless: Upgrading telco and mobile services in Latin America. Smidts joined the C&W team following its acquisition by Liberty Latin America to bring market-leading video, broadband, telephone and mobile services to consumers in the region.

Tanja Rueckert, president, IoT and Digital Supply Chain at SAP: Innovating to lead digital transformation with a global outlook. SAP is expanding the market reach of its innovation pipeline to connect people, things and processes. With SAP's Leonardo IoT, SAP is developing IoT products that help companies grow their top line by identifying new revenue opportunities and improving processes and productivity.

Whitney Wolfe, founder and CEO at Bumble: Changing the dating game by allowing women to control the connection. Bumble has reimagined online dating by empowering women to take control of the experience. Wolfe founded Bumble, which now has more than 20 million global users, after co-founding Tinder.

Rameez Ansar, co-founder and CEO at Circles.Life: Empowering the mobile consumer through customer-centric software. Circles.Life is the first digital-only telco in Singapore. The service allows customers to design mobile plans for their unique usage habits.

, co-founder and CEO at Circles.Life: Circles.Life is the first digital-only telco in . The service allows customers to design mobile plans for their unique usage habits. Zhu Zhaojiang, founder and CEO at Shenzhen Transsion: Penetrating the mobile phone market in Africa and India by adapting low-cost phones to local tastes. Transsion is a Chinese handset manufacturer dedicated to providing favored mobile communications products for local consumers in emerging markets.

Ali Parsa, founder and CEO at Babylon Health: Making the doctor's office more accessible through virtual health. Babylon aims to make medical expertise accessible, affordable and personalized for every patient. Parsa has reimagined the mobile phone as a tool that will democratize healthcare, making it simpler and better around the world.

Valentin Stalf, co-founder and CEO at N26: Cutting-edge, mobile-only banking. N26 has quickly moved from their German home market to 18 countries. The company offers a full suite of banking services on your phone.

Xavier Niel, founder and deputy chairman at Iliad/Free: Bridging the digital gap in society through education and innovation. Iliad is a low-cost internet service provider and mobile network that has made the internet affordable for millions of French consumers. Xavier also launched a tuition-free web developer academy in France.

