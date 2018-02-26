Canadian Visa Expert: Immigrants Fuel Canada's High Education Rates

MARKHAM, Ontario, February 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Canada was ranked the second highest educated nation in the world by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, which gathers 35 high-income economies with a very high Human Development Index.

Indeed, immigrants fuel Canada's status as one of the best-educated countries in the world, according to a government report obtained by The Star. "Canada was just behind Korea", emphasizing Canadian Visa Expert team, who helps people get a visa to Canada.

Over 60% of its citizens aged 25-34 year old and 42% of 55-64 year olds have university degrees - well above the OECD average. The percentage of degree holders among 25 to 35 year olds is 36% for second generation migrants, compared to 24% for peers with Canadian-born parents.

"Our experience has taught us that many migrants already enter Canada holding university degrees and have high expectations for their children's academic achievements", tells Canadian Visa Expert team of experts. In turn this leads to the pursuit of degrees by the next generation, according to the Immigration Department analysis.

"Parents' expectations regarding education matters, and immigrant families, particularly Asian families tend to have higher educational expectations for their children, on average, than families with Canadian-born parents," said the report.

"Parents' expectations regarding education matters, and immigrant families, particularly Asian families tend to have higher educational expectations for their children, on average, than families with Canadian-born parents," said the report.

Canada is one of the world's most fascinating countries to start a new life in. High standards of living, immigration-friendly environment, and multiculturalism. In addition, like most of the world's wealthiest nations, Canada needs immigration to maintain population growth in the coming years. Nearly 1 million immigrants will move to Canada by 2020.

