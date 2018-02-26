Smart Robot Market to Grow at 23.7% CAGR to 2023

PUNE, India, February 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ReportsnReports.com adds Smart Robot Market is forecast to reach $14.29 billion by 2023 from $4.94 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 23.7% during (2018-2023) driven by the growing adoption of autonomous robots for professional services, emerging technological advancements in the field of robotics, increasing investments toward industrial automation and growing government aid for R&D of AI-enabled robots.

The key players in the smart robot market include SoftBank (Japan), iRobot (US), KUKA (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Hanson Robotics (Hong Kong), Amazon.com (US), Honda Motor (Japan), FANUC (Japan), YASKAWA ELECTRIC (Japan), ECA (France), OMRON Adept Technologies (US), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Intuitive Surgical (US), DeLaval (Sweden), Aethon (US), Rethink Robotics (US), Bluefin Robotics (US), Gecko Systems (US), BLUE FROG ROBOTICS (France), and Anki (US).

The smart robot market for electronics applications is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. With the increasing complexity of manufacturing processes and miniaturization of semiconductor and electronics equipment, there is an increase in the use of AI-based smart industrial robots. Smart robots in the electronics equipment industry are used for designing and planning stages of the manufacturing process; thereby creating a huge potential for the growth of the smart robot market in the near future.

The professional service applications held the largest share of the smart robot market, by service application in 2017. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand from defense and marine applications. The professional service application is also expected to grow faster during the forecast period. The rise in demand for personal services, adoption of IoT on a wide level, and huge potential in developing countries are expected to generate opportunities for the players in the smart robot market.

The Americas held the largest share of the Smart Robot Market in 2017. The Americas is the early adopter of smart robots for all major industrial and service applications, thereby resulting in the maximum demand for robots from this region. The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. APAC is likely to adopt smart robots for almost all major industrial and service applications during the forecast period. As the elderly population in APAC countries, such as China and Japan, is on the rise, the region is expected to employ smart robots, e.g., humanoids for personal assistance and care giving applications. Also, the presence of a large number of manufacturing companies in China and Japan, along with the strong presence of automobile and electronics and semiconductor companies, is driving the growth of the smart robot market in this region.

The hardware component held a larger share of the smart robot market in 2017. The hardware components add major value to the overall smart robot cost; hence, the hardware segment accounted for a larger share of the overall smart robot market in 2017. Among different hardware components, control systems accounted for the largest market share in 2017.

This report includes the smart robot market statistics pertaining to the smart robot component, industrial application, service application, and geography, along with their respective market size. Major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the smart robot market have been detailed in the report. Opportunities in the market have been defined for stakeholders, along with the details of the competitive landscape for the market leaders. Strategic profiling of the key players in the smart robot market has been done, and players' ranking has been provided and core competencies have been comprehensively analyzed.

The APAC would be the fastest-growing region in the smart robot market during the forecast period. The breakup of primaries conducted during the study is depicted below.

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 55%, Tier 2 - 20%, and Tier 3 - 25%

By Designation: C-Level Executives - 75% and Directors - 25%

By Region: Americas - 10%, Europe - 20%, APAC - 40%, and RoW - 30%

Another research titled Robot Software Market Global Forecast to 2022 says, the robot software market size is expected to grow from $1,142.2 million in 2017 to $7,527.1 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 45.8%. Recognition software is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2017 in the robot software market. Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period in the robot software market by region. Companies such as ABB (Switzerland), AIBrain (US), Brain Corp (US), CloudMinds (US), Energid Technologies (US), Furhat Robotics (Sweden), H2O.ai (US), IBM (US), Liquid Robotics (US), Neurala (US), NVIDIA (US), Oxbotica (UK) have been profiled in this 132 pages research report available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1354222 .

