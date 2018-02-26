Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) MMC Norilsk Nickel: NORNICKEL REPORTS CONSOLIDATED IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FULL YEAR 2017 ON MARCH 6 26-Feb-2018 / 13:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS-RELEASE February 26, 2018 Public Joint Stock Company "Mining and Metallurgical Company "NORILSK NICKEL" (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company") NORNICKEL REPORTS CONSOLIDATED IFRS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FULL YEAR 2017 ON MARCH 6 Moscow - PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel, the largest producer of palladium and refined nickel in the world, will publish audited IFRS financial results for the full year 2017 on March 6, 2018. The management of the Company will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts at 4:00 pm Moscow time (1:00 pm London / 8:00 am New York time) on March 6, 2018. Webcast link: http://www.audio-webcast.com/cgi-bin/visitors.ssp?fn=visitor&id=5371 [1] Conference call will be held in Russian and English. ID 2650857 (English call) ID 9117528 (Russian call) Numbers for the call: Russia +7 495 213 17 67 UK +44 330 336 91 05 USA +1 323 794 21 49 Toll Free: Russia 8 800 500 93 02 UK 0 800 358 63 77 USA 888 394 82 18 Investor presentation and financial statements will be available for download on the Company's website: https://www.nornickel.ru/investors/reports-and-results/ The webcast replay will be available on the link: http://norilsk060318-live.audio-webcast.com [2] ABOUT THE COMPANY PJSC «MMC NORILSK NICKEL» is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of refined nickel and palladium and a leading producer of platinum, cobalt, copper and rhodium. The company also produces gold, silver, iridium, selenium, ruthenium and tellurium. The production units of «NORILSK NICKEL» Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Chita region in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa. PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL» shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges. PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL» ADRs trade over the counter in the US and on the London and Berlin Stock Exchanges. Media Relations: Investor Relations: Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru ISIN: US55315J1025 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: MNOD Sequence No.: 5240 End of Announcement EQS News Service 657741 26-Feb-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3d3c913f3572fea9bb8eb0f07f2126ce&application_id=657741&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5bf23cda1fde2e46b47f1e13275655f5&application_id=657741&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

