OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/26/18 -- Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: TBP)(OTCQB: TBPMF), announced changes to its Board of Directors (the "Board") today, including the appointment of Aphria Inc.'s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr. Carl Merton, as Chair of Tetra's Audit Committee.

In addition to his extensive financial background, Mr. Merton is a Chartered Accountant and has served as a past Chair of both the CICBV and the International Association of Professional Business Valuators. Mr. Merton is currently a member of the Board of Directors and Chair of the Audit Committee of Motor City Community Credit Union.

Mr. Merton has served on the Tetra Board since 2016 and brings over 20 years of financial and business experience to the Audit Committee. He replaces Mr. Robert Brouillette, whose resignation was accepted immediately upon the Board becoming aware that a decision had been rendered by a professional regulatory organization against Mr. Brouillette in relation to professional activities unrelated to his responsibilities as a director of Tetra.

Mr. Andre Rancourt, Tetra's Chair, was also named to the Audit Committee. Mr. Rancourt also acts as a consultant on several commercial strategy committees including FIA and IRZC. He has significant practical experience that provided him with expertise in many fields, including human and animal natural health products. Over the last ten years, he worked as a consultant to re-organize the operations of companies on behalf of several venture capital investment funds.

"These appointments further strengthen our corporate governance practices," said Tetra CEO Bernard Fortier. "Both Mr. Merton and Mr. Rancourt have stellar reputations in the capital market and will continue to provide our management team and our entire Board with support and guidance as we embark on the next stage of our growth."

About Tetra Bio-Pharma:

Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSX VENTURE: TBP)(OTCQB: TBPMF) is a biopharmaceutical leader in cannabinoid-based drug discovery and clinical development. Tetra is focusing on three core business pillars: clinical research, pharmaceutical promotion and retail commercialization of cannabinoid-based products.

