The "Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East Africa Pet Care Market Outlook, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, Europe is the second largest region in the pet care market globally. The overall pet care market in this region was valued at a size of more than USD 25 billion in 2017 and it is estimated that the size will cross a value of USD 29 billion in 2023.

The pet care market is further divided into four segments which are pet food, pet healthcare, pet accessories and pet grooming. Middle-East Africa pet care market will grow at a more CAGR than Europe and Asia-Pacific. Pet food is the largest category in the pet care market driving the major sales in all these regions. U.K. is the second largest nation which occupies a share of more than 6% in the pet care market globally.

European economy was going through crisis from past few years and presently the situation is getting improved. Though Middle-East Africa has the least share in the overall pet care market but its CAGR is comparatively larger than these other regions.

On evaluating the competitive landscape of the pet care market, it is found that the key players are Mars Incorporated, Nestle SA, Colgate-Palmolive.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology

3. Regional Analysis

4. Global Pet Population Analysis

5. Global Pet Care Market Outlook

6. Europe Pet Care Market Outlook

7. Asia-Pacific Pet Care Market Outlook

8. Middle East Africa Pet Care Market Outlook

9. Policy Regulatory Landscape

10. Market Dynamics

11. Market Trends Developments

12. Company Profiles

