ACB Stock Split - Is It Coming?Stocks splits are always an interesting proposition. They cause a lot of hype and buzz, often increasing trading activity around a stock based solely on potential. Now, whether that trading is positive or negative varies. In the case of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACBFF), (TSE:ACB), an ACB stock split could very well prove to be a boon to the company's value. But with the Canadian legalization date in 2018 for recreational marijuana right around the corner, I don't think that what Aurora Cannabis stock needs right now is another shakeup.The issue with an ACB stock split is that the company simply has too.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...