ACB Stock Split - Is It Coming?
Stocks splits are always an interesting proposition. They cause a lot of hype and buzz, often increasing trading activity around a stock based solely on potential. Now, whether that trading is positive or negative varies. In the case of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACBFF), (TSE:ACB), an ACB stock split could very well prove to be a boon to the company's value. But with the Canadian legalization date in 2018 for recreational marijuana right around the corner, I don't think that what Aurora Cannabis stock needs right now is another shakeup.
The issue with an ACB stock split is that the company simply has too.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Stocks splits are always an interesting proposition. They cause a lot of hype and buzz, often increasing trading activity around a stock based solely on potential. Now, whether that trading is positive or negative varies. In the case of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACBFF), (TSE:ACB), an ACB stock split could very well prove to be a boon to the company's value. But with the Canadian legalization date in 2018 for recreational marijuana right around the corner, I don't think that what Aurora Cannabis stock needs right now is another shakeup.
The issue with an ACB stock split is that the company simply has too.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...