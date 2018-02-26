Conroy Gold and Natural Resources announced on Monday that it has discovered "an extensive gold zone" at its wholly owned Clontibret gold deposit in the North of Ireland. The results stem from the completion of the company's first drilling project at the site, which intersected seven gold lodes and identified high grades of up to 24 g/t gold and wide intersections including of up to 5 metres at 6.11 g/t gold. The drilling was intended to test the extent of high grade gold lodes in the historic ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...