sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,28 Euro		+0,02
+7,69 %
WKN: A2ABB5 ISIN: IE00BZ4BTZ13 Ticker-Symbol: FKV1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONROY GOLD & NATURAL RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CONROY GOLD & NATURAL RESOURCES PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CONROY GOLD & NATURAL RESOURCES PLC
CONROY GOLD & NATURAL RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CONROY GOLD & NATURAL RESOURCES PLC0,28+7,69 %