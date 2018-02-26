Industrial lighting manufacturer Dialight swung to a profit in the year ended 31 December, as lower costs and flat revenues helped offset blows to its order book coming in the form of manufacturing issues. The LED lighting group posted a pre-tax profit of £3m, up from the loss of £3.8m it reported a year earlier, even though revenue fell a touch to £181m from £182.2m the year before. Profits were boosted by Dialight halving its non-underlying administrative expenses to £6.4m from £12.7m as ...

