VinaCapital's flagship fund, the VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund, has invested in Vietnam's leading producer of pasteurised eggs and poultry meat Ba Huan JSC, it announced on Monday. The fund invested $32.5m to acquire a "significant minority stake" in the company. It may also invest a moderate amount of additional capital during the next 12 months, as Ba Huan delivers on mutually agreed milestones, the VinaCapital board reported. With more than 30% share of the pasteurised egg market, ...

