Secure payment and customer contact solutions provider Eckoh has secured a four-year contract to provide its secure payments solution 'CallGuard' to a US Fortune 250 retailer, it announced on Monday, along with a partnership with a global payments solutions company in the US. The AIM-traded firm said the first contract was worth a minimum of $1.9m over four years, underlining what the board called its "strong momentum" in US payments. It said it was won through Eckoh's partner, West Corporation ...

