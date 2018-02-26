Recruitment firm RTC Group outlined its plans for the continuation of its "transformational acquisition plan" on Monday, after releasing strong year end financial results. The company saw a 6% increase in revenue to £71.69m compared to the previous year, and a 40% increase in pre-tax profits up to £1.3m from £1m over the same period. The Derby based company has increased its net working capital 57% to £2.2m and the group has no term debt, being financed solely using its confidential invoice ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...