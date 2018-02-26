Markets in Asia finished mostly higher on Monday, following solid gains from US bourses on Friday, with stocks in mainland China leading the charge. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was ahead 1.19% at 22,153.63, as the yen strengthened 0.07% on the dollar to last trade at JPY 106.81. Carmakers, financial plays and technology stocks were the big winners in Tokyo, with Fast Retailing and SoftBank among the standouts, rising 1.52% and 1.73% respectively. On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite added 1.25% ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...